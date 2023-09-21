Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Austin County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Austin County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Austin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
High Island High School at Bellville Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Bellville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Brazos High School at Van Vleck High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Van Vleck, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.