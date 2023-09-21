49ers vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Giants (1-1) visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
49ers and Giants betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on Thursday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
49ers vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|10
|44.5
|-550
|+400
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
49ers vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- In nine games last season, the 49ers and their opponents went over 44.5 combined points.
- San Francisco's outings last season had an average total of 42.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the 49ers were 11-6-0 last season.
- The 49ers went 12-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).
- San Francisco played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
New York Giants
- The Giants combined with their opponent to score more than 44.5 points in eight of 17 games last season.
- The average over/under for New York's matchups last year was 42.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Giants had 13 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Giants were underdogs in 12 games last season and won six (50%) of those contests.
- Last season, New York was at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
49ers vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|49ers
|26.5
|6
|16.3
|1
|42.2
|9
|Giants
|21.5
|15
|21.8
|17
|42.7
|8
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|42.2
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.9
|24.3
|23.4
|ATS Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|5-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-3
|8-0
|4-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|41.7
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|22.8
|25.6
|ATS Record
|13-4-0
|6-3-0
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5-1
|2-1-1
|4-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.