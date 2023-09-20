Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will attempt to take down Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox when the teams meet on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in baseball with 211 total home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (826 total).

The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.271).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-8) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.87 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Gray has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray has put up 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 27 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi - 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Griffin Canning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.