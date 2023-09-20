Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (95-56), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Houston Astros (84-68) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles -105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.74 ERA) vs Kyle Bradish - BAL (11-7, 3.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Astros have a 58-49 record (winning 54.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win 38 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.