The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Aaron Hicks on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank sixth-best in MLB action with 211 total home runs.

Houston is sixth in MLB, slugging .438.

The Astros' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (787 total).

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 4.02 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.290).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-4) out to make his 29th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 4.74 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Javier is trying to record his 11th quality start of the season in this game.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this season entering this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Justin Verlander Brady Singer 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby

