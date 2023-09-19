Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +105
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.
- Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 12th, allowing 330.2 yards per game.
- The Cowboys posted an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.
- Dallas had an 8-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-2 record as underdogs.
- The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Cowboys Impact Players
- On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.
- In addition, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.
- CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game for the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).
- Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
