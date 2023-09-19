Texas High School Football Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bexar County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
The Atonement Academy at Heritage School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 19
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
The Christian School at Castle Hills at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Robert G Cole High School at Llano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Llano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
San Antonio Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.