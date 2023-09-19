Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bexar County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    The Atonement Academy at Heritage School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 19
    • Location: Fredericksburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    The Christian School at Castle Hills at Somerset Academy Collegiate

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Robert G Cole High School at Llano High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Llano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    San Antonio Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 23
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

