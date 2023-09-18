How to Watch the Twins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will see Connor Phillips starting for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are fifth in baseball with 213 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 705 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins' .322 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.199).
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 176 home runs.
- Fueled by 456 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 17th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 710.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Reds rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
- The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.20 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Ryan heads into this outing with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Ryan heads into this game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 26 outings this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Phillips will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 22-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|José Ureña
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Connor Phillips
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tyler Anderson
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Reid Detmers
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Patrick Sandoval
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-2
|Away
|Derek Law
|Reese Olson
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|W 5-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|David Peterson
|9/16/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tylor Megill
|9/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|José Quintana
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Joe Ryan
|9/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Kenta Maeda
|9/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bailey Ober
|9/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Luis Ortiz
|9/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|9/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.