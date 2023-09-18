Sportsbooks give the New Orleans Saints (1-0) the edge when they visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 in a matchup between NFC South opponents at Bank of America Stadium. New Orleans is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 points for the contest.

The Saints' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. The Panthers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Saints.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

New Orleans vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Insights

New Orleans had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Saints had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.

New Orleans had six of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Carolina posted a 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Panthers were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

There were eight Carolina games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.