The Cleveland Guardians (71-78) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Texas Rangers (82-66), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (2-5) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (13-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.43 ERA) vs Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will send Scherzer (13-6) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 39-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.

Scherzer is trying to secure his 15th quality start of the year in this game.

Scherzer heads into the game with 22 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Max Scherzer vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and ranks last in home runs hit (114) in all of MLB. They have a collective .249 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 1265 total hits and 28th in MLB action scoring 605 runs.

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Scherzer has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out five.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians will send Williams (2-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 3.43, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.276.

He has earned a quality start three times in 15 starts this season.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Gavin Williams vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 816 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 1368 hits, second in baseball, with 209 home runs (sixth in the league).

The Rangers have gone 4-for-17 with a double and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.