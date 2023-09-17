Dolphins vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (1-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in an AFC East clash.
The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and Patriots can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|3
|46.5
|-150
|+125
Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- The Dolphins and their opponents scored more than 46.5 points in eight of 17 games last season.
- The average total in Miami's outings last season was 46.9, 0.4 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Dolphins had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Dolphins won 70% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-3).
- Miami went 7-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (70%).
New England Patriots
- The Patriots' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 46.5 points in seven of 17 outings.
- New England's outings last year had a 42.5-point average over/under, four fewer points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Patriots were 7-8-1 last season.
- Last season, the Patriots won one out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, New England was at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Dolphins
|23.4
|11
|23.5
|24
|46.9
|8
|Patriots
|21.4
|17
|20.4
|11
|42.5
|7
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.9
|46.8
|47
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26
|26.3
|25.8
|ATS Record
|9-8-0
|5-3-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|1-7-0
|7-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|5-1
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.5
|42.1
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|23.1
|23.7
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|3-4-0
|4-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|0-3
|1-5
