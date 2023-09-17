According to oddsmakers, the New York Jets (1-0) are 9-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Dallas Cowboys (1-0). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 38.5 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found below before they play the Jets. Before the Jets take on the Cowboys, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Cowboys vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

Dallas vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

Cowboys vs. Jets Betting Insights

Dallas was 9-7-0 against the spread last year.

The Cowboys had two wins ATS (2-2) as a 9-point favorite or greater last year.

Last season, nine of Dallas' 17 games hit the over.

Against the spread, New York was 8-9-0 last season.

The Jets were an underdog by 9 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Last year, five of New York's 17 games went over the point total.

