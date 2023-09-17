Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros meet Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are eighth-best in MLB action with 204 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.260).

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (768 total).

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Astros have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.32 ERA and 178 strikeouts through 181 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Valdez is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.

Valdez will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles

