Astros vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's contest features the Houston Astros (83-66) and the Kansas City Royals (48-101) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.
The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (11-10) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (4-16).
Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.
- The Astros have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 57 (54.8%) of those contests.
- Houston has entered 16 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 12-4 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 768 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 11
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Framber Valdez vs Mason Miller
|September 12
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
|September 15
|@ Royals
|L 4-2
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|L 10-8
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 18
|Orioles
|-
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
