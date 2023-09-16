CUSA Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
Trying to find information on the best bets in CUSA action in Week 3? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State matchup, and picking Western Kentucky (+29.5) over Ohio State against the spread. See more insights on those college football games, as well as other potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 3 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Western Kentucky +29.5 vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 23.8 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: New Mexico -1.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico by 6.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Arizona -17.5 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 21.6 points
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 CUSA Total Bets
Under 65.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 45.5 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Over 40.5 - Florida International vs. UConn
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at UConn Huskies
- Projected Total: 52.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 53.5 - New Mexico State vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos
- Projected Total: 61.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 3 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|2-0 (1-0 CUSA)
|33.5 / 20.5
|457.5 / 334.5
|Western Kentucky
|2-0 (0-0 CUSA)
|46.5 / 23.0
|449.0 / 454.0
|Louisiana Tech
|2-1 (1-0 CUSA)
|29.0 / 25.3
|398.0 / 321.0
|Jacksonville State
|2-1 (1-0 CUSA)
|27.3 / 15.7
|344.0 / 322.3
|Florida International
|2-1 (0-1 CUSA)
|25.7 / 24.3
|333.7 / 457.7
|UTEP
|1-2 (0-1 CUSA)
|16.3 / 23.0
|368.7 / 324.7
|New Mexico State
|1-2 (0-1 CUSA)
|35.0 / 31.7
|483.0 / 388.7
|Sam Houston
|0-2 (0-0 CUSA)
|1.5 / 13.5
|132.5 / 257.5
|Middle Tennessee
|0-2 (0-0 CUSA)
|13.0 / 39.5
|248.0 / 373.5
