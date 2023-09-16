The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) will clash with the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas vs. Wyoming?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: LHN

LHN City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 40, Wyoming 20

Texas 40, Wyoming 20 Texas has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Wyoming won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cowboys have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wyoming (+29.5)



Wyoming (+29.5) This season Texas has one win against the spread.

The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 29.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Wyoming has one victory against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Wyoming matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Together, the two teams combine for 68.5 points per game, 20 points more than the point total of 48.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 58.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 38.5 47 30 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.