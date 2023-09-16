The Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 28.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: LHN

LHN City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Texas vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Texas has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 28.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Wyoming has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100 To Win the Big 12 -130 Bet $130 to win $100

