The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) and the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) meet at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas ranks 35th in the FBS with 456 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 26th in total defense (269 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Wyoming ranks 55th in the FBS (33 points per game), and it is 77th on the other side of the ball (25 points allowed per contest).

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on LHN.

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: LHN

LHN City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Texas vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Texas Wyoming 456 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.5 (100th) 269 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (82nd) 131.5 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (59th) 324.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (110th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has recorded 609 yards (304.5 ypg) on 43-of-68 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 23 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 109 yards on 26 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards (34.5 per game).

Xavier Worthy's 165 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has collected 12 catches and one touchdown.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has caught seven passes for 158 yards (79 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Adonai Mitchell's six receptions are good enough for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 350 yards (175 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 111 yards (55.5 ypg) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Scott has run for 114 yards on 18 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Ayir Asante has racked up 96 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Wyatt Wieland has put together an 83-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on 11 targets.

John Michael Gyllenborg's eight targets have resulted in seven receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

