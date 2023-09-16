The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) are massive 29.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0). This game has an over/under of 48.5 points.

Offensively, Texas ranks 43rd in the FBS with 35.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (269.0 points allowed per contest). Wyoming is generating 345.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 387.5 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: LHN

Texas vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -29.5 -115 -105 48.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Looking to place a bet on Texas vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Texas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas Stats Leaders

On the ground, Bijan Robinson had 18 touchdowns and 1,578 yards (121.4 per game) last year.

Robinson also had 19 receptions for 314 yards and two TDs.

Xavier Worthy had 60 receptions for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

Quinn Ewers passed for 2,177 yards (167.5 per game), completing 58.1% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

On the ground, Roschon Johnson scored five touchdowns and accumulated 554 yards (42.6 per game).

Johnson also had 14 receptions for 128 yards and one TD.

As a playmaker on defense, Jaylan Ford totaled 110 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 13 games last year.

Jahdae Barron had two interceptions to go with 72 tackles, 9.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

DeMarvion Overshown put up 4.0 sacks as well as 6.0 TFL and 81 tackles a season ago.

Jerrin Thompson collected 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception over 13 games played in 2022.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.