The Rice Owls (1-1) play an FCS opponent, the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

With 39.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS, Rice has had to rely on their 85th-ranked offense (26.5 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Texas Southern ranks 73rd in points per game (18.5), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FCS with 54.0 points allowed per contest.

Texas Southern vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Rice Key Statistics

Texas Southern Rice 362.0 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.0 (116th) 502.0 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.5 (105th) 170.5 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 48.0 (129th) 191.5 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.0 (43rd) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body leads Texas Southern with 286 yards on 18-of-38 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 64 rushing yards (32.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

The team's top rusher, LaDarius Owens, has carried the ball 16 times for 141 yards (70.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jacorey Howard has collected 76 yards (on 20 attempts).

Quaydarius Davis' 143 receiving yards (71.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has eight receptions on nine targets with one touchdown.

Jyrin Johnson has caught 10 passes and compiled 87 receiving yards (43.5 per game).

AJ Bennett's eight targets have resulted in five grabs for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 550 yards (275.0 ypg) to lead Rice, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 71 yards (35.5 per game). He has also caught nine passes for 89 yards.

Juma Otoviano has racked up 20 yards on 16 carries. He's caught two passes for 48 yards (24.0 per game), as well.

Luke McCaffrey's leads his squad with 121 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 19 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Braylen Walker has put together a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in six passes on nine targets.

