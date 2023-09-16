The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Tarleton State Texans (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

With 36.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS, Texas Tech has had to lean on their 60th-ranked offense (31.5 points per contest) to keep them in games. Tarleton State's defense ranks 83rd in the FCS with 421.5 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks second-best by racking up 515.5 total yards per contest.

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Tarleton State Texas Tech 515.5 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (60th) 421.5 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.0 (85th) 193.0 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.5 (86th) 322.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.0 (20th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has racked up 645 yards (322.5 yards per game) while completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 33 yards .

Derrel Kelley III has run for 192 yards on 29 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kayvon Britten has racked up 146 yards (on 32 carries) with three touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson paces his team with 255 receiving yards on seven catches with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has caught 10 passes and compiled 100 receiving yards (50.0 per game).

Darius Cooper has racked up 96 reciving yards (48.0 ypg) this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 620 yards, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 137 yards (68.5 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

This season, Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 17 times for 105 yards (52.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley's team-leading 171 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 22 targets) with two touchdowns.

Myles Price has caught 10 passes for 96 yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Drae McCray has a total of 73 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes.

