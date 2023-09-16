The SMU Mustangs (1-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU is totaling 24.5 points per game on offense (96th in the FBS), and ranks 60th defensively with 21 points allowed per game. Prairie View A&M's offense has been thriving, piling up 494 total yards per game (fourth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 92nd by surrendering 443 total yards per game.

SMU vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

SMU Prairie View A&M 412 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494 (8th) 317 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443 (84th) 163 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.5 (11th) 249 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.5 (18th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 498 yards (249 ypg) on 49-of-82 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 149 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 32 times for 140 yards (70 per game) while also racking up 33 yards through the air.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 82 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 12 targets).

RJ Maryland has caught nine passes for 78 yards (39 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jordan Hudson's two catches are good enough for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has compiled 465 yards (232.5 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has carried the ball 34 times for 192 yards.

Caleb Johnson has totaled 151 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has totaled eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 143 (71.5 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times.

Jahquan Bloomfield has four receptions (on four targets) for a total of 98 yards (49 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shemar Savage's three receptions (on three targets) have netted him 74 yards (37 ypg).

