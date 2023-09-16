The Rice Owls (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

With 39 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS, Rice has had to rely on their 85th-ranked offense (26.5 points per contest) to keep them in games. Texas Southern has been struggling on defense, ranking ninth-worst with 54 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, compiling 18.5 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

Rice vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Rice Texas Southern 323 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (50th) 450.5 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502 (102nd) 48 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (38th) 275 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (58th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 550 yards (275 ypg) to lead Rice, completing 61.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards (35.5 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 89 receiving yards on nine catches.

This season, Juma Otoviano has carried the ball 16 times for 20 yards (10 per game), while also racking up 48 yards through the air.

Luke McCaffrey's team-high 121 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 19 targets) with three touchdowns.

Braylen Walker has grabbed six passes while averaging 58 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body leads Texas Southern with 286 yards on 18-of-38 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 64 rushing yards (32 ypg) on 10 carries.

The team's top rusher, LaDarius Owens, has carried the ball 16 times for 141 yards (70.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jacorey Howard has racked up 20 carries and totaled 76 yards.

Quaydarius Davis' 143 receiving yards (71.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has eight catches on nine targets with one touchdown.

Jyrin Johnson has caught 10 passes and compiled 87 receiving yards (43.5 per game).

AJ Bennett's five catches (on eight targets) have netted him 86 yards (43 ypg) and two touchdowns.

