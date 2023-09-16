Rangers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (82-65) and the Cleveland Guardians (70-78) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 16.
The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (10-4) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (10-6).
Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.
- The Rangers have come away with 21 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (815 total).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Dane Dunning vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|L 12-3
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.