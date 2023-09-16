The North Texas Mean Green (0-2) will look to upset the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 67.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

North Texas is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Mean Green have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Louisiana Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.