The Fortinet Championship is entering the final round, and Martin Laird is currently in 47th with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Martin Laird at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Martin Laird Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Laird has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 17 rounds.

Laird has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Laird has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Laird has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Laird will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -8 270 0 12 1 1 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Laird's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 31st.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

The most recent time Laird played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 107 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Laird has played in the past year (7,313 yards) is 190 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

Laird was better than 58% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Laird recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Laird had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Laird's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that last outing, Laird had a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Laird finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Laird finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Laird Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Laird's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.