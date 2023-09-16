How to Watch the Lamar vs. South Dakota Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Lamar Cardinals (0-2) visit the South Dakota Coyotes (1-1) at the DakotaDome on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
On the defensive side of the ball, South Dakota has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by allowing just 17.5 points per game. The offense ranks 79th (17 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, Lamar is generating 250.5 total yards per game (100th-ranked). It ranks 90th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (440.5 total yards surrendered per game).
See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Lamar vs. South Dakota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Vermillion, South Dakota
- Venue: DakotaDome
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 3 Games
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- North Dakota vs Boise State
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Penn State vs Illinois
- Army vs UTSA
Lamar vs. South Dakota Key Statistics
|Lamar
|South Dakota
|250.5 (102nd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|251.5 (101st)
|440.5 (82nd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|301.5 (38th)
|96 (90th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|72 (108th)
|154.5 (87th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|179.5 (71st)
|2 (82nd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (53rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (28th)
Lamar Stats Leaders
- Robert Coleman leads Lamar with 309 yards on 34-of-49 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Khalan Griffin has rushed for 87 yards on 25 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.
- Izaha Jones has compiled 47 yards on one carries with one touchdown.
- Andre Dennis has hauled in 82 receiving yards on six catches to pace his squad so far this season.
- Kyndon Fuselier has put up a 59-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on seven targets.
- James Major Bowden has racked up 45 reciving yards (22.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
South Dakota Stats Leaders
- Aidan Bouman has 359 yards passing for South Dakota, completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season.
- The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 33 times for 77 yards (38.5 per game).
- Nate Thomas has been handed the ball seven times this year and racked up 42 yards (21 per game) with one touchdown.
- Jack Martens' leads his squad with 162 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Carter Bell has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 63 yards per game.
- JJ Galbreath's four catches have yielded 38 yards and one touchdown.
Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota or Lamar gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.