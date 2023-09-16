The Lamar Cardinals (0-2) visit the South Dakota Coyotes (1-1) at the DakotaDome on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, South Dakota has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by allowing just 17.5 points per game. The offense ranks 79th (17 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, Lamar is generating 250.5 total yards per game (100th-ranked). It ranks 90th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (440.5 total yards surrendered per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Lamar vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Lamar vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

Lamar South Dakota 250.5 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.5 (101st) 440.5 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (38th) 96 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 72 (108th) 154.5 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.5 (71st) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman leads Lamar with 309 yards on 34-of-49 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Khalan Griffin has rushed for 87 yards on 25 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Izaha Jones has compiled 47 yards on one carries with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis has hauled in 82 receiving yards on six catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Kyndon Fuselier has put up a 59-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on seven targets.

James Major Bowden has racked up 45 reciving yards (22.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has 359 yards passing for South Dakota, completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 33 times for 77 yards (38.5 per game).

Nate Thomas has been handed the ball seven times this year and racked up 42 yards (21 per game) with one touchdown.

Jack Martens' leads his squad with 162 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Carter Bell has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 63 yards per game.

JJ Galbreath's four catches have yielded 38 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota or Lamar gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.