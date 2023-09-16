The Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0) at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Abilene Christian has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (38 points per game) and sixth-best in scoring defense (13.5 points allowed per game). Incarnate Word ranks 42nd in the FCS with 28 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 23rd-best by allowing just 17.5 points per contest.

Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Abilene Christian 462.5 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.5 (22nd) 342 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (54th) 149 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (32nd) 313.5 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.5 (13th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has put up 500 passing yards, or 250.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.1% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Tre Siggers has rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Timothy Carter has racked up 86 yards (on 18 attempts) with one touchdown.

Caleb Chapman has registered eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 188 (94.0 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has 13 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 175 yards (87.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 124 reciving yards (62.0 ypg) this season.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 533 yards passing for Abilene Christian, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording five touchdowns this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has racked up 125 yards on 18 carries.

Xavier Wishert has collected 98 yards on 16 carries, scoring two times.

Blayne Taylor has hauled in seven catches for 211 yards (105.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Waydale Jones has caught two passes for 64 yards (32.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jed Castles has compiled three receptions for 63 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per game.

