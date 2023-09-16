The Kansas City Royals (47-101) will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Houston Astros (83-65) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Astros will look to J.P. France (11-5) against the Royals and Cole Ragans (6-4).

Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.13 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France (11-5) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.61 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .258 in 22 games this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

France has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.13 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The 25-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.

Ragans is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year.

Ragans will look to build upon a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging three frames per appearance).

In 15 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.435) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (202) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are fourth in the league with 1319 total hits and fifth in MLB play scoring 760 runs.

Ragans has thrown four innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out three against the Astros this season.

