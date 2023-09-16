Cole Ragans takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Astros have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+125). A 9-run total is set for this contest.

Astros vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time. Houston games have finished below the set point total four straight times, and the average total during this streak was 9.1 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 55.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (57-46).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Houston has gone 34-27 (55.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 60%.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times this season for a 77-68-3 record against the over/under.

The Astros have collected an 8-10-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-37 45-28 27-21 53-44 53-47 27-18

