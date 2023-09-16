The BYU Cougars (2-0) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Arkansas ranks 97th in total offense this season (343.5 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 343.5 yards allowed per game. BYU ranks 24th-worst in total yards per game on offense (325.5), but at least it has been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in total yards allowed per contest (265.5).

Arkansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Arkansas BYU 343.5 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.5 (111th) 245.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.5 (20th) 138.5 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79 (118th) 205 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 382 yards (191 ypg) on 31-of-42 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 59 rushing yards on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

AJ Green has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 104 yards on the ground.

Isaac TeSlaa's leads his squad with 117 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of eight targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jaedon Wilson has reeled in five passes while averaging 57 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has been the target of 13 passes and compiled nine grabs for 99 yards, an average of 49.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has 493 passing yards, or 246.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with one interception.

LJ Martin has rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries so far this year.

Aidan Robbins has racked up 29 yards (on 10 carries).

Isaac Rex has registered six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 127 (63.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has caught 11 passes and compiled 126 receiving yards (63 per game) with one touchdown.

Darius Lassiter's 13 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 116 yards and one touchdown.

