The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) square off at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, Abilene Christian has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FCS by totaling 446.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 56th (361.5 yards allowed per game). Incarnate Word's offense has been thriving, compiling 462.5 total yards per contest (13th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 49th by giving up 342 total yards per game.

Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Incarnate Word 446.5 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.5 (19th) 361.5 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342 (48th) 177 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (49th) 269.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.5 (7th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has thrown for 533 yards (266.5 ypg) to lead Abilene Christian, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 125 yards on the ground.

This season, Xavier Wishert has carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards (49 per game) and two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's 211 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered seven receptions and one touchdown.

Waydale Jones has hauled in two receptions totaling 64 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jed Castles has compiled three catches for 63 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per game.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has recored 500 passing yards, or 250 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.1% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Tre Siggers, has carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards (50 per game) with two touchdowns.

Timothy Carter has totaled 86 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Caleb Chapman's 188 receiving yards (94 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight catches on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has recorded 175 receiving yards (87.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 124 reciving yards (62 ypg) this season.

