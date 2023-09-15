If you reside in Winkler County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winkler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Sundown High School at Wink High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Wink, TX

Wink, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kermit ISD at Jal High School