In Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Dallas Wings will host the Atlanta Dream.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) Over/Under: 169.5

Wings vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 88 Dream 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Dream

Pick ATS: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (169.5)

Wings vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has been favored on the moneyline 27 times this season. They've gone 17-10 in those games.

The Wings have gone 4-5 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (44.4%).

Against the spread, Dallas is 21-18-0 this year.

The Wings are 5-7 as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This season, 23 of Dallas' 39 games have hit the over.

Wings games this season have had an average of 172.8 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings have been carried by their offense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by scoring 87.9 points per game. They rank ninth in the league in points allowed (84.9 per contest).

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for Dallas, who is grabbing 38.7 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (best).

The Wings are averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings, who are seventh in the league with 6.8 treys per game, are shooting just 31.7% from downtown, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Wings have struggled to defend three-pointers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (8.2) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36%).

Dallas is attempting 51.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 70.8% of the shots it has taken (and 79.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 21.3 treys per contest, which are 29.2% of its shots (and 20.8% of the team's buckets).

