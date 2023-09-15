In Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Dallas Wings will be eyeing a win against Atlanta Dream.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Dream matchup.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-6.5) 169.5 -298 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-6.5) 169.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-6.5) 169.5 -400 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Wings have covered 21 times in 39 games with a spread this season.
  • The Dream have put together a 19-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Dallas is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5.
  • A total of 23 out of the Wings' 39 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • A total of 16 Dream games this season have gone over the point total.

