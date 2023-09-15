The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and Army Black Knights (1-1) will battle in a matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is UTSA vs. Army?

  • Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: UTSA 22, Army 9
  • UTSA has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Roadrunners have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Army will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • The Black Knights have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +260 moneyline set for this game.
  • The Roadrunners have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UTSA (-7.5)
  • So far this year UTSA is winless versus the spread.
  • The Roadrunners have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
  • Army has not covered the spread yet this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (44.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 52 points per game, 7.5 points more than the point total of 44.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 63 66.5 59.5
Implied Total AVG 35.5 40 31
ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Army

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47 47
Implied Total AVG 28 28
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

