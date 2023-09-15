The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and Army Black Knights (1-1) will battle in a matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UTSA vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UTSA vs. Army?

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTSA 22, Army 9

UTSA 22, Army 9 UTSA has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Roadrunners have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Army will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Black Knights have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +260 moneyline set for this game.

The Roadrunners have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTSA (-7.5)



UTSA (-7.5) So far this year UTSA is winless versus the spread.

The Roadrunners have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Army has not covered the spread yet this year.

Parlay your bets together on the UTSA vs. Army matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) Together, the two teams combine for 52 points per game, 7.5 points more than the point total of 44.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63 66.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 35.5 40 31 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 47 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.