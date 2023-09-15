Texas High School Football Live Streams in Upton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Upton County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rankin High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.