High school football is happening this week in Tyler County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Huntington High School at Warren High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Warren, TX

Warren, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Orangefield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Orange, TX

Orange, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Richland Springs High School at Chester High School