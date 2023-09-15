Texas High School Football Live Streams in Reeves County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Reeves County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Reeves County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Stanton High School at Pecos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Pecos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Balmorhea High School at Marfa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Marfa, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
