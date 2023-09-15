In the series opener on Friday, September 15, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (82-64) face off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (69-78). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Rangers are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+100). The contest's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.78 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CLE (7-13, 4.89 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 57, or 59.4%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 50-36 record (winning 58.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-2 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 30, or 42.3%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Guardians have won 25 of 60 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Guardians had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 3rd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

