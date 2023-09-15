Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (82-64) against the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 15.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-7) for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito (7-13) for the Guardians.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 57 out of the 96 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 50-36 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Texas has scored 812 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule