The Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) and St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Cardinals a series win over the Orioles.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound, while Zack Thompson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.64 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-5, 4.06 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (12-9) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 4.64 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 29 starts, Nola has pitched through or past the fifth inning 25 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 666 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 1259 hits, 13th in baseball, with 200 home runs (ninth in the league).

The Cardinals have gone 1-for-22 with a double in one game against the right-hander this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson (5-5) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.06 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.

Thompson is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Thompson will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 2.3 frames per outing.

In 11 of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

