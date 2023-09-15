Texas High School Football Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Newton County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burkeville High School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
