This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Haskell County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Haskell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Anson High School at Haskell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Haskell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wichita Christian School at Rule High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rule, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

