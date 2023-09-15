Texas High School Football Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Galveston County, Texas this week.
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Memorial High School - Pasadena at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendswood High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Marque High School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosehill Christian School at Bay Area Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Oak High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Park High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Connell College Preparatory at Lutheran North Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
