Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Coryell County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

    Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Evant High School at Kopperl High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Kopperl, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

