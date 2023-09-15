If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Chambers County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Barbers Hill High School at Crosby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Crosby, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Chambers High School at Liberty High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Liberty, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

