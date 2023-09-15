Texas High School Football Live Streams in Castro County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Castro County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Castro County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Brownfield High School at Dimmitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
