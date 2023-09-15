Texas High School Football Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Brown County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Brownwood High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lohn High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
