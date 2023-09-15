Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Brown County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

    • Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Brownwood High School at Glen Rose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Glen Rose, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lohn High School at Zephyr High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Zephyr, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

