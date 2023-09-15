We have 2023 high school football action in Bosque County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Clifton High School at McGregor High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: McGregor, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Evant High School at Kopperl High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Kopperl, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cranfills Gap High School at Rising Star High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rising Star, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gholson High School at Morgan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Morgan, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

